Man, mother charged after pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man and his mother have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, the GPD responded to Lanada Road near Stanley Road when they were told about a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead.

UPDATE (9/15):Greensboro Police have made two arrests for a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on 09/05/2021. Cameron Michael Carroll, 28 years old of Greensboro, has been charged with Felony Hit and Run, Careless and Reckless driving, and Expired Operators License. Also charged is Carroll’s mother, Anna Carroll Hendren 45 years old of Whitsett, with Aid and Abet Felony Hit and Run.

Police launched a search for a black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250.

On Wednesday, police announced that Cameron Michael Carroll, 28, of Greensboro and his mother, Anna Carroll Hendren, 45, of Whitsett, were both arrested.

Carroll was charged with felony hit and run, careless and reckless driving and expired operator’s license.

Hendren was charged with aiding and abetting a felony hit and run.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.