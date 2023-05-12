ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and faces numerous charges after leading deputies on a chase in Randolph County on Thursday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 11 p.m., an RCSO deputy tried to stop a car in the area of Pisgah Covered Bridge Road in Asheboro.

The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Thomas Dwayne Underwood, ignored the lights and sirens, sped up and a pursuit began.

As Underwood was turning onto Mt. Lebanon Road, the deputy attempted a forced vehicle maneuver, but Underwood avoided the maneuver, stopped and drove away.

As the pursuit continued, the deputy attempted another forced vehicle maneuver and broke the car’s traction. While the car Underwood as in was stopped, and the deputy was getting out of the patrol car, Underwood drove toward him and hit the patrol car.

Underwood drove away, and the pursuit continued onto Abner Road.

Additional deputies arrived, and a tire deflation device was used on High Pine Church Road. Multiple tires on Underwood’s car were punctured. He continued to drive away at a lower speed and struggled to control the car.

The pursuing deputy attempted a third and final forced vehicle maneuver and stopped the car.

Underwood was taken into custody. Deputies found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the car.

Deputies also learned Underwood had six unserved warrants and orders for his arrest from various counties, including Davidson County, Davie County and Harnett County.

Underwood was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served with the outstanding warrants and orders for arrest.

A magistrate also found probable cause for the charges of:

felony flee to elude arrest

felony assault with a deadly weapon against a government official

felony possession of methamphetamine

misdemeanor driving while license revoked–not impaired revocation

misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

fail to burn headlamps

fail to stop at a stop sign

Underwood was given a $119,500 total secured bond along with EHA conditions for release.

The following warrants and orders for arrest were also served.

Harnett County:

felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony conspiracy

Davie County:

order for arrest for failure to appear — felony larceny

Davidson County:

felony possession of stolen goods,

order for arrest for failure to appear on felony possession of methamphetamine

misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

order for arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine

misdemeanor communicating threats

two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female

felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

order for arrest for misdemeanor driving while license revoked – impaired revoked

misdemeanor drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration

misdemeanor no liability insurance

misdemeanor fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag

drive without headlamps