GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run involving a Ford F-1150 on U.S. 70 in Guilford County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 7:45 a.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on U.S. 70, near N.C. 61.

Courtesy of North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Troopers say 40-year-old Andrew Marshall Jenkins, of Burlington, was walking east on U.S. 70 when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Highway Patrol is looking for a white Ford F-150 truck believed to have been involved in the crash. Troopers say the truck’s year is likely between 1997 and 2003. The truck lost its passenger side mirror and may have damage to the front right corner.

The truck was last seen heading east on U.S. 70 from N.C. 61.