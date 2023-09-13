GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run involving a Ford F-150 on U.S. 70 in Guilford County, and a suspect has been arrested, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 7:45 a.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on U.S. 70, near N.C. 61.

Troopers say 40-year-old Andrew Marshall Jenkins, of Burlington, was walking east on U.S. 70 when he was hit by a vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Highway Patrol officials were looking for a white Ford F-150 truck believed to have been involved in the crash.

The truck was seized on Tuesday night, and the suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.