THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed on their way to work early Monday morning.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a deadly crash at the intersection of Unity Street and East Sunrise Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a sedan and a box truck. Police haven’t been able to say much about the nature of the crash yet, but believe it may have been a head-on collision. The driver of the car was killed in the crash. He was 23.

The young man’s boss happened to be following behind the victim Monday morning when the crash happened.

Police are not yet releasing the victim’s identity.

A two-mile area around Unity Street and East Sunrise Street are closed for the time being, so drivers are asked to avoid this area during their morning commute.

This is a developing situation, and we’ll update on-air and online as more information is released.