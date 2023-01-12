LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey Church Road when it went left of center and hit a 1987 Dodge SUV driving in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Dodge, Larry Stephen Sites, 72, was killed.

Troopers say the surviving driver is being charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and traveling left of center.