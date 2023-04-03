ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was killed in an early morning crash in Archdale, according to police.

The Archdale Police Department said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Archdale around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

They say that a 2009 Mazda was parked on the shoulder of the road, not in any lanes of travel, when a 2019 Chevrolet pickup ran off the interstate and hit the Mazda.

The force of the impact pushed both vehicles off the road and down a small embankment, stopping in the woodline.

The driver of the Mazda, Alfonso Candela, of Winston-Salem, died from the injuries he got in the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Chevrolet, Rigoberto Martin, of Baltimore.