ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night, according to the Archdale Police Department.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers came to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Cheyenne Drive.

At the scene, police found a Chevrolet Silverado inside the lobby of the Hafele America Co. building. Investigators say that the Silverado flipped and struck the building.

Police identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Richard Scott Bazen, 59, of Archdale. Bazen died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.