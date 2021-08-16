Man, juvenile arrested after shots fired into home in Trinity

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and juvenile were arrested after shots were fired into a home in Trinity on Thursday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 10:34 p.m., deputies responded when they were told about shots being fired into a home on Old Mountain Road in Trinity.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them that someone shot into the house multiple times while several people were inside.

Two suspects were then identified and found at their homes, the release says.

James Marcus Hester, 28, was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the following:

four counts felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury

misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

He was issued a $60,000 secured bond plus electronic house arrest if the bond is met.

The additional suspect is a juvenile who was taken into custody and remanded to a local juvenile detention center pending a hearing.