Man jumps from bridge, causes crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man jumped from a bridge and caused a crash in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to U.S. 52 at the Third Street Bridge at 4:20 p.m. on a report of someone who had jumped.

Police said a 30-year-old man jumped from the Third Street Bridge for an unknown reason onto the southbound lanes of U.S. 52.

The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed south and was unable to avoid hitting the man.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on if the driver of the pickup truck was hurt.

U.S. 52 South was partially closed for about two hours.