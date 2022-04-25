MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating a potential drowning in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.

FOX8 is told a man jumped off a cliff into the water and has not resurfaced.

The call came in at 3:56 p.m. Crews are setting up at the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on HWY 49.

The possible drowning happened at a point where Montgomery County, Stanly County and Davidson County all come together.

Badin Lake crews are on the scene as well.

A FOX8 crew is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.