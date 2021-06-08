Man injured in Winston-Salem shooting after ‘acting bizarrely’ in driveway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Merrell Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers learned that the victim, a 49-year-old man, was in a driveway “acting bizarrely, talking to himself,” according to the release.

The man approached the shooting suspect, threatening to assault him.

The suspect got a gun from the garage and told the victim to leave the property.

The victim “continued to advance towards the suspect, and a struggle ensued. During this struggle, the firearm was discharged, striking [the victim] in the neck,” the release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

According to the release, the victim did not live at the address on Merrell Drive. It is unclear if the suspect lived at the address.

Winston-Salem police are still investigating the case. There is no word on charges.