Man injured in shooting on Aureole Street in Winston-Salem (Photo: WSPD)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Aureole Street.

Officers found the victim, a 39-year-old man, standing in the road with two gunshot wounds to his right, upper thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that police believe are non-life-threatening.

Police believe the victim was a passenger in a van at the intersection of Aureole Street and Urban Street when multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle.

The only suspect information provided was a silver SUV-type vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.