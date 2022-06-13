EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in Eden on Sunday when a Jeep rolled off of a boat ramp and into the Dan River.

The man’s family tells FOX8 he was at the Draper Boat ramp when he was backing up and trying to load a kayak into the water.

Man injured in Eden after Jeep rolls from boat ramp into water (courtesy Amy Murphy)

Man injured in Eden after Jeep rolls from boat ramp into water (courtesy Amy Murphy)

Man injured in Eden after Jeep rolls from boat ramp into water (courtesy Amy Murphy)

Man injured in Eden after Jeep rolls from boat ramp into water (courtesy Amy Murphy)

Man injured in Eden after Jeep rolls from boat ramp into water (courtesy Amy Murphy)

As he was trying to get it out, he says his Jeep started rolling backward.

His family says he tried to get into the vehicle to stop it but that he was pinned between the Jeep and a railing as it went into the water.

He has broken ribs and some other fractures.