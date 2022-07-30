BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Burlington police, firefighters and Alamance County EMS all came to the 700 block of Ross Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

The 700 block of Ross Street (Google Maps)

At the scene, officers found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Investigators say that the victim was in a confrontation with an unidentified man shortly before the shooting took place.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.