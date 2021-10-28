Man indicted for 1985 murder of North Carolina woman

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Darren Leak Johnson

Darren Leak Johnson

(AP) — A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man who admitted to an innocence panel that he broke into a woman’s house 36 years ago and killed her, adding that the man sent to prison for the crime was not at the scene.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 55-year-old Darren Leak Johnson of South Carolina confessed to investigators with the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission that he alone killed Blanche Ragins Bryson in 1985.

On Monday, Johnson was indicted for first-degree murder in Bryson’s death.

Johnson told investigators and police that Merritt Drayton Williams, currently serving a life sentence for Bryson’s death, wasn’t at the scene in 1985.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter