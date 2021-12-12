Man in hospital with serious injuries after being hit in Winston-Salem; police searching for vehicle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a vehicle after a man was hit on Saturday and sent to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 06:20 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 Block of North Patterson Avenue when they were told a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say a 61-year-old man was hit by a silver vehicle that left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

