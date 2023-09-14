BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Burlington on Thursday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 3:25 p.m., Burlington officers responded to the intersection of Ross Street and Chandler Avenue in response to a shooting.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim or suspect.

A short time later, a 37-year-old man arrived at a hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were able to confirm he was the victim of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.