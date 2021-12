WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Patrol officers were called to the 5000 block of Ottawa Street after receiving information about a shooting just after midnight on Friday.

They located one victim who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

No suspect has been identified.

If anyone has information, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.