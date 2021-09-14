2 injured in separate Winston-Salem shootings, 1 victim in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

A shooting happened inside an apartment on Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m.

The victim, only identified as an adult male, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

Another shooting was reported on Salem Gardens Drive at 6:02 p.m.

That shooting also involved an adult male victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in the Salem Gardens shooting, the shooter is believed to be a juvenile.

There is no word on what led up to the shootings. Police have not released information on any arrests.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.