Man in critical condition after shooting on Cole Ridge Court in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were on Cole Road at 9:19 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots.

When officers investigated, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper chest and arm in the 700 block of Cole Ridge Court.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released but Winston-Salem police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

