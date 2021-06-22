Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of East 21st Street at 6:22 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information was released and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter