HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County on Friday in connection to an indecent exposure incident, according to a Haw River Police Department news release.

Around 2:30 p.m., a woman was driving down East Main Street when she saw a man standing at the gate of a day care and reportedly exposing himself.

The man, later identified as Jason Brian Wilson, 46, saw the driver and began cursing at her and making obscene hand gestures.

She then went to the police department, and officers began investigating.

Warrants were obtained on Wilson, and he was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.