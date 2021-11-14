Man hit, killed while running from traffic stop on I40/85 westbound near Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit and killed on I40/85 westbound while running from a traffic stop on Sunday, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

At 2:54 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash that happened on I40/85 westbound near Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County.

Before the crash, a local agency had initiated a vehicle stop on I40/85.

A passenger from the vehicle, later identified as Imani Sekou Gregory, 43, of Virginia Beach, ran away on foot and crossed the interstate.

He was hit in the westbound lanes of I40/85 and died on the scene, troopers say.

The investigation is ongoing.