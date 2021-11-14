Man hit, killed while running from traffic stop on I40/85 westbound near Mebane

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit and killed on I40/85 westbound while running from a traffic stop on Sunday, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

At 2:54 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash that happened on I40/85 westbound near Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County.

Before the crash, a local agency had initiated a vehicle stop on I40/85.

A passenger from the vehicle, later identified as Imani Sekou Gregory, 43, of Virginia Beach, ran away on foot and crossed the interstate.

He was hit in the westbound lanes of I40/85 and died on the scene, troopers say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter