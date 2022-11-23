YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release.

Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School.

A vehicle hit a man, later identified as Uriel Burgos, 35, of Yadkinville, in the road.

Burgos was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he later died.

Police are not investigating this incident as a hit-and-run.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges are pending at this time.