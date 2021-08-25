Man hit, killed by train in Lexington; 2nd deadly train crash in Davidson County this week

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit and killed by a train in the second case of its kind this week, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, deputies and EMS responded to a report of a person hit by a train on Lee Smith Road in Lexington.

The sheriff’s office says that 37-year-old Gary Dale Beck was hit and killed by an Amtrak train.

The train was heading north from Salisbury to High Point.

Beck was found about 1/4 mile from where he was hit. He died at the scene.

This marks the second case of a person killed by a train in Davidson County this week.

Mary Fowler, 43, of Thomasville, was struck by an Amtrak train Monday night and pronounced dead at the scene.