Man in hospital after hit by vehicle while crossing street in High Point; officers looking for driver

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit by a vehicle in High Point, and police are trying to find the driver, according to Crime Stoppers of High Point.

At 9:40 p.m. Oct. 5, police responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of North Hamilton Street and Montlieu Avenue.

Officers say a 54-year-old man was walking across North Hamilton Street when he was hit by a vehicle driving south on Hamilton, the incident report shows.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.

Crime Stoppers did not offer a description of the suspect vehicle, but they are asking anyone who was in the area or who saw what happened to reach out. Anyone with information can call (336) 889-4000.