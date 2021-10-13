Man in hospital after hit by vehicle while crossing street in High Point; officers looking for driver

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
High Point police (WGHP file photo)

High Point police (WGHP file photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit by a vehicle in High Point, and police are trying to find the driver, according to Crime Stoppers of High Point.

At 9:40 p.m. Oct. 5, police responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of North Hamilton Street and Montlieu Avenue.

Officers say a 54-year-old man was walking across North Hamilton Street when he was hit by a vehicle driving south on Hamilton, the incident report shows.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.

Crime Stoppers did not offer a description of the suspect vehicle, but they are asking anyone who was in the area or who saw what happened to reach out. Anyone with information can call (336) 889-4000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter