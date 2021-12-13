Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Pleasant Street in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Pleasant Street on a report of a shooting.

People in the area told police they heard an argument followed by gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

