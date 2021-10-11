Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in High Point on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 3:47 p.m., emergency crews were called to eastbound Interstate 74 near the East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit on a report of a crash.

Police said a 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by a 67-year-old High Point man, made an unsafe lane change and hit a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

After the initial collision, the Camry went off the road to the right and hit a highway exit sign and a large metal highway lighting structure, police said.

High Point firefighters extricated the man from the car and he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is being investigated by the High Point Police Department Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Unit. At this time, no charges have been filed.