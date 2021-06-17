Man grazed by bullet during suspected attempted robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was grazed by a bullet during what police believe may have been an attempted robbery on Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Melody Lane at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the victim, a 51-year-old man, said two people came up to the door of his house and he confronted them.

One of the people pulled out a gun and shot it at the victim as he turned to run away.

The bullet caused a graze wound to the victim’s back.

Winston-Salem police said based on the preliminary investigation, robbery may have been a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.