RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with twenty counts after reports of an alleged sex offense.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report on July 7 about an alleged sex offense and began investigating.

On Monday, the department sought charges against James Brandon Doss, 26, for ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Doss was arrested on Tuesday and given a $1 million secured bond.