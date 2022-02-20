Man found shot to death in home marking Thomasville’s 1st homicide in more than a year

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in what Thomasville police say is the area’s first homicide in more than a year.

At 7:46 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 500 block of Culbreth Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, of Thomasville, dead with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told people that someone fired shots into the home from outside near the road.

Detectives are still working to process the scene and interview witnesses.

“We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Mr. Jimenez,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police say there hasn’t been a homicide in Thomasville since Feb. 1, 2021.