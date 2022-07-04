BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a house.

According to Burlington Police Department, they were called to a home on Maple Street around 8 p.m. Sunday about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot inside of a home.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police believe that the victim and the shooter knew each other and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. It is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.