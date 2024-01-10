BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead on a Burlington road after an early morning shooting, police say.

According to the Burlington Police Department, they were called to James Drive around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday about reports of a shooting. When responders got to the scene, they found a man dead in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing but detectives say they believe it to be a targeted incident.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.