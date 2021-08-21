Man found lying in middle of road in Burlington dies; police begin investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in Burlington after being found lying in the middle of the road on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 11:47 p.m., officers with the BPD responded to the 800 block of North Anthony Street in regards to a death investigation.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Rashawn Lamar Alston lying in the middle of the road having appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Alston died while on the way to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.