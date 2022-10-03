MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end.

The deputy spotted a man in a yellow vest lying under a piece of lumber. Under the lumber, the deputy found Christian Noel Argueta. Argueta was not injured, but seemed to trying to hide from the deputy under the wood.

Upon investigation, the deputy found that the truck and trailer belonged to Argueta and was loaded with over 40 pieces of new lumber. Argueta was not affiliated with the construction company working on the homes and was no permitted to be on site.

He was charged with felony larceny from a construction site.