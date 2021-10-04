Man found dead with gunshot wound after burglary in Burlington; homicide investigation underway

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was shot was found dead in a Burlington home after a burglary on Thursday, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Shoe Road when they were told about a burglary.

Christopher Lynn Shoe, 53, was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home on the 7100 block of Shoe Road in the southeastern part of Guilford County.

If anyone has any information, the GCSO asks you to contact Detective Robertson at (336) 641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.