THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue.

At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. According to the report, a person was possibly trapped inside.

Thomasville police arrived first and found a man dead outside of the mobile home.

When fire crews arrived, they found the mobile home heavily engulfed in fire. They were able to get the fire under control by 12:56 a.m.

Davidson County EMS and Duke Energy also provided help at the scene.

Thomasville Fire Marshal’s Office, Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office and Thomasville Police Department’s CID are investigating the fire. No word on the cause.