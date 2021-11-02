Man found dead on Burke Meadows Rd in Winston-Salem marks 34th homicide of 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead lying on a sidewalk.

Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Winston-Salem police responded to a call about an unconscious man lying on a sidewalk near 2152 Burke Meadows Road. Police say they found Blake Warren, 29, lying in the breezeway area of the 2152 building. Warren had been shot and was unresponsive, police say.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Warren dead at the scene and the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has taken over the investigation.

This marks the 34th homicide reported in Winston-Salem so far in 2021, compared to 25 homicides over the same period in 2020.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

