HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a home.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, High Point police were called about a report that someone had found a body.

They arrived on the 1100 block of Wayside Street and located Shawqueze Ingram, 29, dead inside. He had been shot, according to police.

The police have begun a homicide investigation into Ingram’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.