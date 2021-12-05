Man found dead in Winston-Salem under tree on Polo Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in Winston-Salem over the weekend, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Polo Road when they were told about a dead person.

The deceased man was identified as 74-year-old Fajardo Marco Antonio Ramirez.

He was found under a tree around 25 yards south from the south curb line of Polo Road on Wake Forest University property.

There is no foul play suspected, and the incident is not related in any way to Wake Forest University, police say.

Ramirez’s next of kin has been notified.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.