WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in a home after a fire in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on North Jackson Avenue around 9:49 p.m.

They extinguished the fire using a hose stretched through the front door.

A man was found in a bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Autopsy results are pending.