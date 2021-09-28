Man found dead in Graham on Brucewood Road; homicide investigation underway

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies began a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on Brucewood Road in Graham, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a report on Brucewood Road in Graham of a dead male found on the side of the road.

Investigators were able to identify the victim as 28-year-old Jamel Ramel Haskins, who lived in Durham County. His next of kin has been notified.

Deputies say Haskins had gang affiliations in Durham County, and the location of his death appears to be an isolated incident with no known ties to the neighborhood where his body was found.

He was shot sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., the release says.

Detectives are still waiting for results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACSO at (336) 570-3600 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigations Division. You may also report anonymously to Alamance County CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100, alamancecs.org, the P3TIPS App, or the Durham County CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.