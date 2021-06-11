Man found dead at Hanes Mill Landfill after reported workplace accident; investigation underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Hanes Mill Landfill on Friday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 4:36 p.m., officers came to the landfill on a reported workplace accident.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Thomas Michael Thompson, of Pinnacle.

Winston-Salem police and OSHA are investigating.

The City of Winston-Salem announced that the landfill will be closed on Saturday and is expected to reopen on Monday.