ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead after a fire broke out at an Alamance County home, according to the fire marshal.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Alamance County firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 1100 block of Aunt Mary’s Road.

Crews were told that a person was possibly inside the home, and, once the fire was out, firefighters found 59-year-old George Larry Oakley Jr. dead.

Alamance County Fire Marshal John Payne says Oakley was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire.

Investigators have not yet identified the cause of the fire, and SBI, the state fire marshal, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Alamance fire marshal are investigating.