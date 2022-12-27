ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in Elkin on Tuesday morning after an accidental fire on Mining Ridge Church Road, according to a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 06:32 a.m., the Wilkes County Communications Center got a call reporting a structure fire on Mining Ridge Church Road in Elkin.

Crews with the Austin Fire Department, the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, the Ronda Fire Department, the Traphill Fire Department, the State Road Fire Department, the Wilkes Rescue Squad and Wilkes Emergency Medical Services were sent to the burning home.

Fire officials found Billy Joe Mathis, 43, inside the home. He was declared dead.

An active fire investigation is being conducted by the Wilkes County Fire Marshal’s Office, the WCSO and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by a heating source inside the home.