Man flees scene after sideswiping school bus in High Point

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person sideswiped a bus and then ran away from their wrecked car.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, a school bus that had two students heading for Smith Academy in Greensboro was sideswiped by another vehicle near at E Fairfield Road and Belmont Drive in High Point.

The other vehicle ended up in a ditch and the driver ran away from the scene. Police set up a perimeter and found out that the driver was trying to hitch a ride from passing drivers.

They stopped a car that had picked the driver up and they arrested Derek Alvin Fogle, 31.

Fogle was charged with hit and run, driving with a revoked license, resisting arrest and a prior arrest warrant was served as well.

Two students and driver were on the bus and no one was hurt.