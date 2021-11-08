Man facing felony charges, accused of taking indecent liberties with minor in Trinity

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
57-year-old James Ray Wright

57-year-old James Ray Wright

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor in Trinity, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sunday, deputies responded to Welborn Road in Trinity when they were told about a sex offense on Fairwood Drive.

Arriving deputies received corroboration of the reported crime and arrested 57-year-old James Ray Wright.

He was then taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause to issue charges of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a minor.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County District Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter