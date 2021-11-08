Man facing felony charges, accused of taking indecent liberties with minor in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor in Trinity, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sunday, deputies responded to Welborn Road in Trinity when they were told about a sex offense on Fairwood Drive.

Arriving deputies received corroboration of the reported crime and arrested 57-year-old James Ray Wright.

He was then taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause to issue charges of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a minor.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County District Court.