MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing dozens of sex crime charges after an investigation by a Piedmont Triad sheriff’s office.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, they spent a month investigating Jonah Isaac Brannock, 39, after they received a report at the end of July. As a result of this investigation, which remains ongoing, they arrested and charged Brannock with the following:

27 counts of indecent liberties with a minor

19 counts of first-degree statutory sex offense

19 counts of incest

Seven counts of statutory rape

One count of crime against nature

Additional charges could be forthcoming, according to Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

“These types of cases are difficult and emotional on everyone involved. The great working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helps to bring closure in these types of investigations,” Sheriff Steve Hiatt said.

Brannock was given a $11 million secured bond.