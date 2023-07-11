ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who had been previously charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minors has racked up dozens more charges after an investigation.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Adam Douglas Short has been charged with 47 additional counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. This comes after he was already charged with 11 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and various drug-related charges in May.

The investigation into Short began on April 26 after they received a cyber tip. After his May 5 arrest, he posted bond and was released on May 15 and officials continued their investigation.

More of Short’s electronics were analyzed by the sheriff’s office and they said more evidence was discovered. The additional 47 counts were a result of this investigation, and detectives contacted the US Marshal Service to help apprehend Short.

He was located on Monday in Burlington and served the warrants. He was given a $250,000 secured bond.